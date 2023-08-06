Gaddar Biography: Death, Family, Telangana songs, Date of Birth, Age

Gummadi Vittal Rao well-known as Gaddar is a revolutionary balladeer who was active as a naxalite before he joined the Telangana movement, backing the demand for separate statehood.

Once a bank employee Gaddar was an active Naxalite till 2010 and was known for presenting vociferously songs which stirred the conscience of the people in questioning the Government’s policies, particularly when concerned with underprivileged and poor. He encouraged people to voice against the Government’s failure to take up welfare measures for upliftment of the downtrodden.













Later after joining the Telangana movement which was picking up pace in late 2010s he supported the demand of separate State along with other leaders of the movement. Following separate Statehood Gaddar for some time kept aloof from politics. However in 2018 Assembly elections, he campaigned in support of the ‘People’s Front’ (comprising of Congress, TDP, CPI and Telangana Jana Samiti) which formed alliance against the TRS. In recent years he supported K A Paul’s Praja Shanthi Party and appeared along with Congress leaders during various events. During the recent visit of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he was ecstatic and shared the dais with him giving an impression that he was completely throwing his weight behind the national party.

As a lyricist, he known for penning and singing popular songs in Telugu films including Malle Theegaku (Orey Rikshaw - 1995) and Podustunna Poddumeeda (Jai Bolo Telangana – 2011). His popularity rose amongst the masses after he sang the famous song Bandenaka Bandi Katti (Maa Bhoomi – 1979), which was written by Bandi Yadagiri. For Malle Theegaku he also won the Nandi Award under Best Lyricist category and later as Best Playback Singer for movie Jai Bolo Telangana whose famous Podustunna Poddumeeda song is still remains one of the best songs which is a rage amongst the Telangana’s youth. It is played in both social and political events to underscore Telangana’s pride.