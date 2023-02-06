Love Today Actress Ivana Biography: Age, Family, Career, Movie List

Ivana Biography



Ivana, also known as Aleena Shaji, is a talented Indian actress known for her work in Malayalam and Tamil films. She made her acting debut as a child artist in the 2012 Malayalam film "Masters" at the age of 12. Ivana's outstanding performance in the Tamil film "Naachiyar" earned her recognition, including a SIMMA Award and a Filmfare Award nomination for Best Debut Actress in Tamil. This role helped solidify Ivana's place as a renowned actor in the industry.



Personal Life



Ivana was born on February 25, 2000 in Changanacherry, Kerala, India. She has a twin brother named Leo and a twin sister named Laya. Her father's name is Shaji Cherian. Ivana earned her Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Kerala University.



Career



Ivana started her career as a child actress in the Malayalam film industry with a supporting role in "Masters" (2012), followed by "Rani Padmini" (2015). She then played a pivotal role as the daughter of the lead character in "Anuraga Karikkin Vellam" (2016). Director Bala discovered her through a news article about the film and cast her in his Tamil film "Naachiyaar" (2018) starring Jyothika and G.V. Prakash Kumar. Bala suggested she use a stage name, easier for Tamil audiences to pronounce, and with the help of her cousin, she chose the name Ivana.



To prepare for her role, Ivana took Tamil classes, and her co-actors helped her with tips during filming. Ivana's portrayal of Arasi, a young and innocent girl, was highly praised. Sify.com noted that "Ivana, with her pretty fresh face and expressive eyes, makes Arasi wholly believable." Critics from The New Indian Express praised her "impressive debut", while India Today's reviewer stated that Ivana gave a "splendid performance" and her expressions were "pleasing and convincing."



Movie List



Masters



Rani Padmini

Anuraga Karikkin Vellam

Naachiyaar

Hero

Love Today

Upcoming Movies



Kalvan



Lets Get Married

Complex

Some Clicks of Ivana:























































