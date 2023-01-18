Nandamuri Balakrishna Biography: Telugu Film Icon and Politician

Nandamuri Balakrishna, also known as Balakrishna, is a popular Indian film actor and politician. He was born on June 10, 1960, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. He is the son of the famous Telugu actor and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N. T. Rama Rao.





Balakrishna started his acting career in the year 1974 with the film "Tatamma Kala," directed by his father. He then appeared in several Telugu films as a child artist. He made his debut as a lead actor in the year 1986 with the film "Lankeswarudu," directed by V. Madhusudhan Rao. He has since appeared in over 100 films and is considered one of the most popular actors in Telugu cinema.





Balakrishna is known for his roles in films such as "Narasimha Naidu," "Simha," "Sri Rama Rajyam," "Legend," "Gautamiputra Satakarni," and "Jai Simha," among many others. He has also won several awards for his performances, including the Nandi Award for Best Actor for his roles in the films "Narasimha Naidu," "Simha," and "Sri Rama Rajyam."





His Recently Blockbuster Hits Akhanda, Veera Simha Reddy. He is the Guest Role of the Unstoppable program on Aha





In addition to his acting career, Balakrishna has also been active in politics. He is a member of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), a regional political party in Andhra Pradesh. He is also a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for Hindupur in Andhra Pradesh.





In 2014, Balakrishna entered into politics and contested for Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Hindupur constituency and won the election and became MLA of Hindupur.



In 2021, he has been appointed as the party's working president by TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu.





Balakrishna is also known for his philanthropic activities. He has been actively involved in various social welfare programs and has also established a trust called "N.T.R. Trust" to support the poor and needy.

In personal life, Balakrishna married Vasundhara Devi in 1982 and they have two daughters together, Brahmani and Tejaswini.





Overall, Nandamuri Balakrishna is a well-known and respected figure in Telugu cinema and politics. He has had a successful career as an actor and has also made significant contributions to the field of politics and social welfare.



List of Balakrishna Movies:

Tatamma Kala

Ram Raheem

Annadammula Anubandham

Vemulawada Bheemakavi

Daana Veera Soora Karna

Akbar Salim Anarkali

Sri Madvirata Parvam

Sri Tirupati Venkateswara Kalyanam

Rowdy Ramudu Konte Krishnudu

Anuraga Devatha

Simham Navvindi

Sahasame Jeevitham

Disco King

Janani Janmabhoomi

Mangammagari Manavadu

Palnati Puli

Srimadvirat Veerabrahmendra Swami Charitra

Kathanayakudu

Atmabhalam

Babai – Abbai

Bharyabhartala Bhandam

Bhale Thammudu

Kattula Kondaiah

Pattabhishekam

Nippulanti Manishi

Muddula Krishnayya

Seetarama Kalyalam

Anasuyamma Gari Alludu

Desoddarakudu

Kaliyuga Krishnudu

Apoorva Sahodarulu

Bhargava Ramudu

Ramu

Allari Krishnayya

Sahasa Samrat

President Gari Abbai

Muvva Gopaludu

Bhanumati Gari Mogudu

Inspector Pratap

Donga Ramudu

Tiragabadda Telugubidda

Bharatamlo Bala Chandrudu

Ramudu Bheemudu

Raktabhishekam

Bhale Donga

Muddula Mavayya

Ashoka Chakravarthy

Bala Gopaludu

Prananiki Pranam

Nari Nari Naduma Murari

Muddula Menalludu

Lorry Driver

Talli Tandrulu

Brahmarshi Viswamitra

Aditya 369

Dharmakshetram

Rowdy Inspector

Aswamedham

Nippu Ravva

Bangaru Bullodu

Bhairava Dweepam

Gandeevam

Bobbili Simham

Top Hero

Maatho Pettukoku

Vamsanikokkadu

Sri Krishnarjuna Vijayam

Muddula Mogudu

Peddannayya

Devudu

Yuvaratna Raana

Pavitra Prema

Samarasimha Reddy

Sultan

Krishna Babu

Vamsoddharakudu

Goppinti Alludu

Narasimha Naidu

Bhalevadivi Basu

Seema Simham

Chennakesava Reddy

Palnati Bramhanaidu

Lakshmi Narasimha

Vijayendra Varma

Allari Pidugu

Veerabhadra

Maharadhi

Okka Magadu

Pandurangadu

Mitrudu

Simha

Parama Veera Chakra

Sri Rama Rajyam

Adhinayakudu

Uu Kodathara? Ulikki Padathara?

Srimannarayana

Legend

Lion

Dictator

Gautamiputra Satakarni

Paisa Vasool

Jai Simha

N.T.R: Kathanayakudu

N.T.R: Mahanayakudu

Ruler

Akhanda

Veera Simha Reddy