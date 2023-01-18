Nandamuri Balakrishna Biography: Telugu Film Icon and Politician
Nandamuri Balakrishna, also known as Balakrishna, is a popular Indian film actor and politician. He was born on June 10, 1960, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu,...
Nandamuri Balakrishna, also known as Balakrishna, is a popular Indian film actor and politician. He was born on June 10, 1960, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. He is the son of the famous Telugu actor and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N. T. Rama Rao.
Balakrishna started his acting career in the year 1974 with the film "Tatamma Kala," directed by his father. He then appeared in several Telugu films as a child artist. He made his debut as a lead actor in the year 1986 with the film "Lankeswarudu," directed by V. Madhusudhan Rao. He has since appeared in over 100 films and is considered one of the most popular actors in Telugu cinema.
Balakrishna is known for his roles in films such as "Narasimha Naidu," "Simha," "Sri Rama Rajyam," "Legend," "Gautamiputra Satakarni," and "Jai Simha," among many others. He has also won several awards for his performances, including the Nandi Award for Best Actor for his roles in the films "Narasimha Naidu," "Simha," and "Sri Rama Rajyam."
His Recently Blockbuster Hits Akhanda, Veera Simha Reddy. He is the Guest Role of the Unstoppable program on Aha
In addition to his acting career, Balakrishna has also been active in politics. He is a member of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), a regional political party in Andhra Pradesh. He is also a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for Hindupur in Andhra Pradesh.
In 2014, Balakrishna entered into politics and contested for Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Hindupur constituency and won the election and became MLA of Hindupur.
In 2021, he has been appointed as the party's working president by TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu.
Balakrishna is also known for his philanthropic activities. He has been actively involved in various social welfare programs and has also established a trust called "N.T.R. Trust" to support the poor and needy.
In personal life, Balakrishna married Vasundhara Devi in 1982 and they have two daughters together, Brahmani and Tejaswini.
Overall, Nandamuri Balakrishna is a well-known and respected figure in Telugu cinema and politics. He has had a successful career as an actor and has also made significant contributions to the field of politics and social welfare.
List of Balakrishna Movies:
Tatamma Kala
Ram Raheem
Annadammula Anubandham
Vemulawada Bheemakavi
Daana Veera Soora Karna
Akbar Salim Anarkali
Sri Madvirata Parvam
Sri Tirupati Venkateswara Kalyanam
Rowdy Ramudu Konte Krishnudu
Anuraga Devatha
Simham Navvindi
Sahasame Jeevitham
Disco King
Janani Janmabhoomi
Mangammagari Manavadu
Palnati Puli
Srimadvirat Veerabrahmendra Swami Charitra
Kathanayakudu
Atmabhalam
Babai – Abbai
Bharyabhartala Bhandam
Bhale Thammudu
Kattula Kondaiah
Pattabhishekam
Nippulanti Manishi
Muddula Krishnayya
Seetarama Kalyalam
Anasuyamma Gari Alludu
Desoddarakudu
Kaliyuga Krishnudu
Apoorva Sahodarulu
Bhargava Ramudu
Ramu
Allari Krishnayya
Sahasa Samrat
President Gari Abbai
Muvva Gopaludu
Bhanumati Gari Mogudu
Inspector Pratap
Donga Ramudu
Tiragabadda Telugubidda
Bharatamlo Bala Chandrudu
Ramudu Bheemudu
Raktabhishekam
Bhale Donga
Muddula Mavayya
Ashoka Chakravarthy
Bala Gopaludu
Prananiki Pranam
Nari Nari Naduma Murari
Muddula Menalludu
Lorry Driver
Talli Tandrulu
Brahmarshi Viswamitra
Aditya 369
Dharmakshetram
Rowdy Inspector
Aswamedham
Nippu Ravva
Bangaru Bullodu
Bhairava Dweepam
Gandeevam
Bobbili Simham
Top Hero
Maatho Pettukoku
Vamsanikokkadu
Sri Krishnarjuna Vijayam
Muddula Mogudu
Peddannayya
Devudu
Yuvaratna Raana
Pavitra Prema
Samarasimha Reddy
Sultan
Krishna Babu
Vamsoddharakudu
Goppinti Alludu
Narasimha Naidu
Bhalevadivi Basu
Seema Simham
Chennakesava Reddy
Palnati Bramhanaidu
Lakshmi Narasimha
Vijayendra Varma
Allari Pidugu
Veerabhadra
Maharadhi
Okka Magadu
Pandurangadu
Mitrudu
Simha
Parama Veera Chakra
Sri Rama Rajyam
Adhinayakudu
Uu Kodathara? Ulikki Padathara?
Srimannarayana
Legend
Lion
Dictator
Gautamiputra Satakarni
Paisa Vasool
Jai Simha
N.T.R: Kathanayakudu
N.T.R: Mahanayakudu
Ruler
Akhanda
Veera Simha Reddy