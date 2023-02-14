Pavan Kalyan Wife Anna Lezhneva Biography: Age, Career, Personal Life, Favorites, Photos.

Anna Lezhneva Biography:



Anna Lezhneva, a Russian-born actress and model, was born in 1980, making her 40 years old as of now. She has appeared in numerous South Indian films, particularly in Telugu cinema, where she is recognized as the wife of popular actor Pawan Kalyan.









Anna Lezhneva Personal Life:



Anna Lezhneva stands at a height of approximately 165 cm (5'5") and has light brown eyes and sunflower blonde hair. Not much is known about her personal life and family, including the names of her parents.



Anna and Pawan Kalyan got married on September 30, 2013, in a private ceremony held at the Sub-registrar's office at Erragadda. They have two children together, a son named Mark Shankar Pawanovich and a daughter named Polena Anjana Pawanova. Pawan Kalyan also has two children, a son named Akira Nandan and a daughter named Aadhya Konidela, from his previous marriage to Renu Desai.













Anna Lezhneva Career:



Anna Lezhneva has appeared in several small roles in South Indian films, including a minor role in the 2011 Telugu film "Teen Maar" alongside her husband, Pawan Kalyan. The couple met for the first time during the filming of the movie and reportedly fell in love. They started living together and had a daughter named Polena Anjana Pawanova.



There were rumors in 2011 that Pawan Kalyan was dating his co-star in "Teen Maar," Dana Marks, and that they had a child together. There were also rumors that Anna's daughter was from a previous failed relationship. However, both rumors were unverified.



Despite having a Hindu father, Anna's children are Christian and were baptized in Russia. In 2018, Anna and Pawan Kalyan made headlines when they met with Poland's Ambassador Adam Burakowski at Karnataka's Church St. Mary's Basilica.













Anna Lezhneva Favorites:



Hobbies: Reading books



Favorite colors: Brown, Red

Favorite actress: Dana Marks

Favorite actor: Pawan Kalyan

Favorite movie: Teenmaar

Favorite food: Russian cuisine

Favorite place: Paris

Favorite music: Devi Sri Prasad

Favorite director: Trivikram Srinivas







































