Prabhas Biography: The Rise of a Telugu Cinema Legend

Prabhas, also known as Venkata Satyanarayana Prabhas Raju Uppalapati, is an Indian actor who is known for his work in Telugu cinema. He was born on October 23, 1979 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. Prabhas began his acting career in 2002 with the Telugu film Eeswar.





Prabhas rose to fame with his role in the 2005 blockbuster film Chatrapathi, directed by S. S. Rajamouli. The film was a huge success and earned him several awards and nominations, including the Filmfare Award for Best Actor - Telugu.





Prabhas then went on to star in many successful films such as Varsham (2004), Darling (2010), Mr. Perfect (2011), Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Bahubali: The Conclusion (2017). His performance in the Bahubali franchise was highly praised by critics and audiences alike, and earned him a huge fan following.



he also acted Saaho, Radhe Shyam





Prabhas is also known for his dedication and hard work when it comes to his roles. He underwent a strict diet and workout regimen for his role in the Baahubali franchise, gaining 30 kg of muscle for the role of Baahubali.





In addition to acting, Prabhas is also involved in philanthropy. He is a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and has been actively involved in various charity events and causes.



Prabhas has won several awards throughout his career, including the Filmfare Award for Best Actor - Telugu and the Nandi Award for Best Actor. He has also been honored with several awards for his contributions to Indian cinema.





Prabhas is considered one of the biggest stars in Telugu cinema, and is known for his versatile acting skills and dedication to his craft. He continues to be a major force in the Indian film industry, and his fans eagerly await his next film.







List of Prabhas Movies:

Eeswar



Raghavendra

Varsham

Adavi Ramudu

Chakram

Chatrapathi

Pournami

Yogi

Munna

Bujjigadu

Billa

Ek Niranjan

Darling

Mr. Perfect

Rebel

Denikaina Ready

Mirchi

Action Jackson

Baahubali: The Beginning

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Saaho

Radhe Shyam

Adipurush

Salaar

Project K







