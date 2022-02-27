Birthday Calendar: Check Out The Birthdays Of Popular Stars Of Bollywood And Tollywood In March
- We have listed the birthdays of popular Tollywood and Bollywood stars!
- Right from Mohan Babu to Alia Bhatt, many celebs are turning a year older this month!
March is definitely going to be a blockbuster season for the film industry as the most-awaited movies like RRR, Radhe Shyam, Bachchan Pandey, Kashmir Files, etc., are going to hit the theatres this month. Along with the power-packed entertainment, this month is also going to witness the birthdays of many popular Bollywood and Tollywood celebs like Alia Bhatt and Mohan Babu. We have listed the birthdays of the stars according to their dates, so guys mark the date and get ready to celebrate to favourite stars' birthday!
Not only with the special social media posts, the stars also treat and surprise their fans by unveiling and releasing the special posters, trailers, teasers and any other thrilling announcements from their upcoming movies.
Check out the list of the film stars birthdays in March, 2022…
March 2nd
Tiger Shroff
March 3rd
Shankar Mahadevan
Shraddha Kapoor
March 5th
Nasser
March 6th
Janhvi Kapoor
Sharwanand
March 7th
Anupam Kher
Amyra Dastur
March 10th
Ritu Varma
March 12th
Shreya Ghoshal
Atif Aslam
March 14th
Aamir Khan
March 15th
Abhay Deol
Alia Bhatt
Honey Singh
19th March
Mohan Babu
March 21st
Rani Mukerji
Shobana
March 23rd
Kangana Ranaut
Meka Srikanth
March 24th
Emraan Hashmi
March 26th
Prakash Raj
March 27th
Ram Charan Teja
So guys, celebrate the birthdays of your favourite stars with much joy and excitement and be ready for the surprises too!