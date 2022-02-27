Birthday Calendar: Check Out The Birthdays Of Popular Stars Of Bollywood And Tollywood In March

March is definitely going to be a blockbuster season for the film industry as the most-awaited movies like RRR, Radhe Shyam, Bachchan Pandey, Kashmir Files, etc., are going to hit the theatres this month. Along with the power-packed entertainment, this month is also going to witness the birthdays of many popular Bollywood and Tollywood celebs like Alia Bhatt and Mohan Babu. We have listed the birthdays of the stars according to their dates, so guys mark the date and get ready to celebrate to favourite stars' birthday!



Not only with the special social media posts, the stars also treat and surprise their fans by unveiling and releasing the special posters, trailers, teasers and any other thrilling announcements from their upcoming movies.

Check out the list of the film stars birthdays in March, 2022…

March 2nd



Tiger Shroff

March 3rd

Shankar Mahadevan

Shraddha Kapoor

March 5th

Nasser

March 6th

Janhvi Kapoor

Sharwanand

March 7th

Anupam Kher

Amyra Dastur

March 10th

Ritu Varma

March 12th

Shreya Ghoshal

Atif Aslam

March 14th

Aamir Khan

March 15th

Abhay Deol

Alia Bhatt

Honey Singh

19th March

Mohan Babu

March 21st

Rani Mukerji

Shobana

March 23rd

Kangana Ranaut

Meka Srikanth

March 24th

Emraan Hashmi

March 26th

Prakash Raj

March 27th

Ram Charan Teja

So guys, celebrate the birthdays of your favourite stars with much joy and excitement and be ready for the surprises too!