Bison Kaalamaadan 10 Days Collection: ₹49.40 Crore Worldwide

Bison Kaalamaadan is doing well in theatres.

The film earned ₹3.75 crore on its 10th day in India.

In 10 days, the movie has made:

₹36.15 crore in India

₹49.40 crore worldwide

₹7 crore from overseas

Tamil Nadu gave the highest earnings.

Chennai, Coimbatore, and Trichy had strong collections and full shows.

The film is directed by Mari Selvaraj.

It stars Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran in lead roles.

It is produced by Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios.