Live
- LSU Parts Ways with Brian Kelly Following Texas A&M Defeat
- SEBI mulls incentives to boost retail participation in debt securities
- Adobe Updates Its SLR-Style Camera App with iPhone 17 Compatibility — With One Limitation
- Tight security in Coimbatore, Tirupur ahead of Vice President’s TN visit from Oct 28-30
- Gadkari highlights investment potential in India's maritime sector
- India-EU free trade pact to play key role amid US tariff turmoil
- Wall Street Hits Record Highs Amid Renewed US-China Trade Optimism
- Piyush Goyal in Brussels: India, EU push mutually beneficial FTA negotiations
- India’s electronics sector poised for big leap to large-scale production
- Soul-stirring teaser of ‘Premaledhani’ unleashed
Bison Kaalamaadan 10 Days Collection: ₹49.40 Crore Worldwide
Highlights
Bison Kaalamaadan earns ₹49.40 crore in 10 days. The film performs strongly in Tamil Nadu with good weekend shows.
Bison Kaalamaadan is doing well in theatres.
The film earned ₹3.75 crore on its 10th day in India.
In 10 days, the movie has made:
₹36.15 crore in India
₹49.40 crore worldwide
₹7 crore from overseas
Tamil Nadu gave the highest earnings.
Chennai, Coimbatore, and Trichy had strong collections and full shows.
The film is directed by Mari Selvaraj.
It stars Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran in lead roles.
It is produced by Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios.
Next Story