Blockbuster film ‘Kida’to be released as ‘Deepavali’ in Telugu

‘Kida,’ the first Tamil film produced by the famous Tollywood Producer 'Sravanthi' Ravi Kishore is getting released in Telugu with title “Deepavali.” Directed by RA Venkat, the film has Poo Ramu and Kali Venkat in main roles.

The film has received praise from the audience and critics at National and International film festivals, receiving standing ovation at the International Film Festival of India, Goa and the 20th Chennai International Film Festival where it won Best Film and Best Actor awards. Officially selected for Indian Panorama, Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne and the Jagran Film Festival, this film has been receiving recognition and acclaim for all sectors of audience across the world in the last six months. Now, the film is set to release it in Telugu and Tamil on November 11th.

Sri Sravanthi Movies entered Tollywood with the movie 'Ladies Tailor' in 1986. In this journey of 38 years, 'Sravanthi' Ravi Kishore has produced 38 films. He is one of the few producers who believes that content is the king in any film. Hence, all his movies have greater acceptance amongst audience.

'Kida' is his 38th movie and the first Tamil film. In this film, the story revolves around a grandfather, grandson and a goat and has a beautiful story enveloping the characters. Immediately liking the story written by director RA Venkat, Ravi Kishore came forward to produce 'Deepavali’, a film he believed was rich with wonderful emotions.

'Sravanthi' Ravi Kishore said, "When I went to Chennai, I heard the story of this movie for five minutes from a friend. I got connected immediately with content. I asked the director to record the entire story and send it to me. I really liked the story, so I decided to produce it. I gave complete freedom to the director with the belief that he can do it well and do justice to the story even though he is a debutant director. Whatever he has penned in the script, he brought it to the screen and we are releasing it on November 11th.”







