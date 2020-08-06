Bollywood: The high-octane action film 'Class Of 83' trailer is all set to release tomorrow. This news is announced by Bobby Deol who will essay the role of a Police Officer in this flick. As the theatres are shut due to Covid-19 lockdown, all the Bollywood producers are eyeing on OTT platforms to make their movies reach the people in the best possible way.

Even the makers of 'Class Of 83' movie are also following the same funda and are releasing their movie on Netflix platform. This movie is slated to release on 21st August, 2020. As the release date is nearing, the makers are trying their best to grab the audience's attention. Thus the trailer of this action drama is all set to get released tomorrow.

This news is announced by Bobby Deol through his Instagram… Have a look!

Bobby Deol is seen as a middle-aged Police Officer in this pic looking serious with metal spectacles. He also wrote, "It's not WHICH side you are fighting for .. It's WHAT you are fighting against #ClassOf83 trailer out tomorrow. Produced by @redchilliesent Premieres August 21, 2020 only on @netflix_in".

'Class of 83' movie is directed by Atul Sabharwal and is bankrolled by Gaurav Verma and Shah Rukh Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment banner. This movie has Bobby Deol, Anup Soni, Joy Sengupta, Vishwajeet Pradhan and Bhupendra Jadawat in important roles.

The story of this movie is all about a Police Officer who trains 5 lethal assassin policemen… They all take a toll on the corrupt bureaucracy and criminal allies with their smart game. Well, we all need to wait for the trailer to know the complete plot of the movie.