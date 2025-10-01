Bollywood Embraces Tradition: Stars Shine at Durga Puja 2025

The festive spirit of Durga Puja 2025 has drawn Bollywood’s brightest into the heart of celebration. Here’s a look at how the film fraternity marked the occasion.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who recently landed in Mumbai, graced the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal, hosted by the Mukerji & Kajol's family. Clad in a striking blue ensemble, she paid homage to the idol of Goddess Durga. She was also seen interacting with family members like Tanishaa Mukerji and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, and posed for photos, reminding fans that tradition continues to be a strong anchor in her life, even amid busy schedules.

Meanwhile, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, and Ayan Mukerji held close family ties during this year’s celebrations. While joy prevailed, the day was also marked by reflection, the absence of veteran Deb Mukherjee (Ayan's dad) was deeply felt. Kajol admitted that the visit was emotionally heavy after losing three family members in recent times, but affirmed that the family is determined to keep their traditions alive.

The event also saw a constellation of names from Bollywood in attendance. Jaya Bachchan, Bipasha Basu along with daughter and husband Karan Singh Grover, Ranbir Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna, Anupam Kher, and others too joined in, signaling how deeply interwoven the film world and cultural festivities continue to be.