Bollywood: Kanika Kapoor recovers from coronavirus, out of hospital

Bollywood: Kanika Kapoor is a name to reckon with in the Hindi film industry. She has rendered some mindblowing songs in Bollywood movies. Her ll time hit was for Sunny Leone's album 'Baby Doll' which is a rage till date.

Not long ago, the playback singer admitted to have been contracted the coronavirus infection. After she experienced the virus symptoms, Kanika's swab samples had been sent to the lab for testing after which it turned positive. Kanika was being treated at the Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences. Now, her latest tests have turned negative and she has been discharged from the hospital.

However, Kanika Kapoor will now be under home quarantine as per protocol for a period of 14 days.

It may be recalled that Kanika tested positive for coronavirus on March 20 after which the UP police had booked her for negligence. She was accused of attending events even after being asked to stay in isolation. The complaint was registered after the Lucknow CMO filed a case against her.