Bollywood sensation Elnaaz Norouzias Rosy in Kalyan Ram’s Spy Thriller ‘Devil’

Nandamuri Kalyanram is known for his knack in selecting unique scripts right from the beginning of his career is bringing another interesting film. The film titled stirringly as Devil which denotes the ferocity of the protagonist. And it comes with the tagline- The British Secret Agent. The film is directed & produced by Abhishek Nama.

The film’s teaser was released recently and it made us all to anticipate more from the film. The film will be released in theatres on November 24, 2023. After surprising audience with character poster of Malavika Nair, today makers introduced the Bollywood sizzling sensation ElnaazNorouzi as Rosy.

Announcing the same, makers wrote "Introducing the talented ElnaazNorouzi as Rosy in “Devil.” Her on screen presence is sure to make you go gaga in theaters. ElnaazNorouzi, the stunning Bollywood beauty, will set the dance floor on fire with her sizzling dance moves and that's evident with the poster.

Abhishek Pictures, known for their remarkable productions, presents Devil. The production designer Gandhi Nadikudikar has diligently worked to create a visually stunning experience for the viewers. Cinematography by SoundarRajan.S and editing by Tammiraju are expected to bring the story to life on the silver screen.

The talented team of Srikanth Vissa has beautifully crafted the story, screenplay, and dialogues, ensuring a gripping and engaging narrative for the audience. More details regarding this said-to-be period spy thriller will be out soon.







