Bollywood stars hitting the streets promoting their films

The Hindi film industry has been facing a turbulent phase over the past few years, with only a few films managing to make a mark at the box office annually. Major stars like Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan have suffered back-to-back flops, while Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan have significantly reduced their film output to one release every two or three years. With dwindling theatre footfalls, audiences are increasingly opting to watch content on OTT platforms instead.

Realising the need for stronger audience engagement, Bollywood stars are now stepping out of their comfort zones and returning to aggressive ground-level promotions to draw crowds back to cinemas. The era of stars relying solely on press meets and media coverage appears to be over, replaced by direct public interaction.

Recently, Akshay Kumar surprised fans by donning a mask and visiting a local theatre screening his latest film Housefull 5. He discreetly gathered public feedback without being recognised. Before most could realise who he was, Akshay left the premises. The video of this unique promotional stunt quickly went viral, earning praise from netizens. While Housefull 5 is seeing only average box office returns, Akshay’s efforts have injected hope into the industry.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan, known for his innovative promotions, is back in action. To promote his upcoming film Sitare Zameen Par, the actor was spotted selling vada pavs on a Mumbai street. With his last release Laal Singh Chaddha failing to impress, Aamir is determined to bounce back when the new film releases on June 20.

As senior stars lead the way with unconventional promotional strategies, questions arise about the younger generation of actors. Will they follow suit and step up their efforts to reconnect with audiences? Only time will tell.