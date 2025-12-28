4th T20I: Jemimah unavailable for selection due to weakness from mild fever, says BCCI

India batter Jemimah Rodrigues was ruled out of selection for the fourth women’s T20I against Sri Lanka at the Greenfield International Stadium due to weakness from a mild fever, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Sunday.

In place of Jemimah, batting all-rounder Harleen Deol has come into the playing eleven for the match, where India will bat first against Sri Lanka for the first time in the ongoing series, with the hosts having an unassailable 3-0 lead.

Jemimah made scores of 69 not out, 26, and nine, and sits as the second leading run-getter in the series after opener Shafali Verma. The unbeaten 69 also led to Jemimah jumping five places to be at number nine in the women’s T20I batting rankings.

Despite missing out on Sunday’s clash, Jemimah has enjoyed a standout 2025, ranking third among India’s run-scorers – 771 runs in ODIs and 212 runs in T20Is. She played a pivotal role in India’s maiden ODI World Cup triumph, striking an unbeaten 127 against Australia in the semi-final before the team overcame South Africa in the final to lift the title at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Earlier this month, Jemimah was appointed as captain of Delhi Capitals ahead of the fourth season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), replacing Meg Lanning in the role. Meg had led DC to the final in each of the first three editions of the tournament, where Jemimah was the vice-captain, but was not retained by the franchise for the upcoming season.

