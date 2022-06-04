Bollywood Young Heroes Kartik Aaryan And Aditya Roy Kapur Test Positive For Covid-19 For The Second Time…

B-Town actors were affected by deadly Covid-19 in the first, second and third waves too. Many of the actors got tested positive for this virus even twice and slowly recovered with the right medical support. But now, once again slowly this pandemic is spreading in the country. Young and talented actors Kartik Aaryan and Aditya Roy Kapur who are in the best phases of their careers once again got in contact with this virus and tested positive. They revealed the news through their social media pages and made their fans go worried!



With this post, Kartik announced that he is tested positive for Covid-19… He also wrote, "Sab kuch itna Positive chal raha tha, Covid se raha Nahi Gaya".

Kartik Aaryan is basking in the success of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 movie as it broke many records and is still running successfully in the theatres. The film crossed the 100 crore mark at the box office.

Coming to Aditya Roy Kapur, although there is no official confirmation, a source reveals, "A big event was scheduled for the film's trailer launch, but with Aditya testing positive, it is likely to be rescheduled."

Today, Aditya shared a promo of the Om: The Battle Within and announced that the trailer will be launched soon! The motion poster showcased Aditya in a terrific avatar and he is seen holding a rifle! Even the lead actress Sanjana, Prakash Raj and Jackie Shroff are also seen in the poster! Sharing the motion poster, he also wrote, "It's ON ! #OM: The Battle Within Trailer out soon. #OMReleasing1July".

'OM: The Battle Within' movie is directed by Kapil Verma and is slated to release on 1st July, 2022. This film is bankrolled by Ahmed Khan and Shaira Ahmed Khan under Zee Studios banner. This movie was announced on the occasion of Aditya Roy Kapur's birthday last year… He also doled out, "I have been living with OM since the last few months now, and I am looking forward to the journey."

This will be Sanjana's second movie in Bollywood after Dil Bechara. This was Sushant Singh's last movie… It was directed by Mukesh Chhabra and has Sanjana Sanghi as the lead actress.