10 Years Of Don 2: Farhan Akhtar Praise Priyanka Chopra And Shah Rukh Khan With A Special Note

Don 2 movie which turned into the blockbuster one of the season has clocked 10 years today… Being the Farhan Akhtar directorial, this ace actor cum filmmaker reminisced the movie and dropped a special 'Thank You' note on his Instagram page along with sharing the introduction scene of Shah Rukh Khan from the movie…

Shah Rukh Khan's awesome screen presence and exceptional dialogue delivery made the movie turn into a blockbuster. Even this scene from the movie proves the same. Sharing it on his Instagram page, Farhan Akhtar also praised SRK with a special note. "10 years since Don cruised back onto screen and gave bad guys a lesson in how to be the baddest of them all. @iamsrk only YOU could bring this level of cool to him.

Absolutely loved making this film and this opening sequence in particular, which would set the tone for what's to follow.

To the stellar cast who made it happen every day on set…

To the incredible crew who brought their A game to every department they headed or worked in…

To an awesome action team for delivering the grit and bite the film needed…

To a dedicated and detailed post production crew…

To my production team that worked tirelessly behind the scenes…

To our collaborators & friends in Berlin without whom it would have been an impossible task…

My deepest gratitude

Thank you

Miss you Om-ji

#10yearsofDon2".

Well, he also praised Priyanka Chopra and dropped a post on his Instagram Stories…

































































































Along with sharing the BTS image, he wrote, "Go Straight Ahead And Rock Hollywood… @PriyankaChopra Thank You For Roma".

Through this post, he thanked Roma aka Priyanka Chopra and asked her to rock the Hollywood film industry!

Don 2 movie was directed by Farhan Akhtar and was produced by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani and Shah Rukh Khan under the Excel Entertainment and Red Chillies Entertainment banners. It was released exactly ten years back on 23rd December, 2013 and minted a total of 203 crores at the ticket windows turning into the biggest blockbuster of the year.

This movie had an ensemble case of Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Lara Dutta, Om Puri, Boman Irani and Kunal Kapoor and the film was the sequel to Don movie which was released in 2006.