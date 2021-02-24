10 Years Of Tanu Weds Manu: Director Anand L Rai Opens Up On How This Movie Gave Him An Identity In Bollywood

Tanu Weds Manu… This Bollywood movie stood as a blockbuster and showcased the tale of the raw and rustic emotions of the lead actors Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan. Well, this movie clocked 10 years today and on this special occasion, the director Anand L Rai spoke to the media and doled out how this flick gave him a special identity in Bollywood.

He starts off with speaking about the story… "It feels very nice to reach this milestone and I'm thankful that I was allowed to tell this story so honestly and so well. This film is something that gave me my identity in Bollywood, you know. This film brought the honesty through me in the story. It's a great feeling to be associated with a story like this and to receive so much love from the audience."

He also said that, the sets were filled with fun and there was no fear about the release…"The only thing I remember was that I was feeling very fearless while making the film. I was enjoying a lot, we all were. Nobody not for a single day wondered ki kya yeh picture chalegi? We were having a lot of fun and we had great energy and in our own creative space everyone was contributing. I did feel that something magical was happening."

He also said that there were minor hiccups while shooting the movie… "It was made in a very tight budget and all. Commercially and financially we were in a tight spot but it never looked like a hurdle. The reason it became a part of our life was because it was our life. It was Indian to its core and it was culture that was actually us. Jo ek apnapan tha na it was owned by the audience so beautifully. The pulse of the story and audience was the same."

Finally, he concluded saying, "11 years back I was struggling to direct a film and in these ten years, if I can be part of other directors and help them make their films then it is makes me feel very happy. I always let a lot of new directors use this path to make their own journey. If I can make their life a little easier for them, then that is great. We are a happy bunch of people who keep on working on stories."

Tanu Weds Manu movie is directed by Anand L Rai and was produced by Vinod Bachan and Shailesh R Singh under Viacom 18 Motion Pictures,

Paramhans Creations and Movies N More Pvt. and Soundrya Production banners. It was released on 25th February, 2011 and minted 88 crores at the box office…