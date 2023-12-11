2023 gives booster dose to Deols

2023 is undoubtedly a wonderful year for many superstars of B-town. But this has been the best comeback year of the Deols. As Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol made solid comebacks with their respective films.

It all started with Dharmendra with Karan Johar’s “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.” The role of Dharmendra created controversy with a lip lock scene pairing Shabana Azmi. This scene became talk of B-town in that period. Irrespective of these controversies, the film ended as a massive hit at the box office.

Then comes the turn of Sunny Deol. He recent film “Gadar 2” created sensation at the box-office and collected nearly Rs. 691 Cr. People didn’t show much interest on the film initially but once the film started with solid word of mouth, the collections peaked and ended as one of the biggest hits of Indian cinema.

Finally, the latest sensation Bobby Deol who was completely committed to only OTT projects, bagged a solid role in Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s sensation “Animal.” The film has broken several records and Bobby Deol character is being received huge applause. His attitude and screen presence is showing a big impact on the movie. Social media influencers are also busy in doing reels and shorts videos of his entry BGM.

Finally, 2023 gave a big booster to all three Deols who were almost out of work but now, they are back in the game.