‘3 Idiots’ sequel on cards!

Sequels have become a dominant trend in Indian cinema, and Bollywood is no exception. While some filmmakers continue the momentum of their successful franchises with back-to-back installments, others are revisiting iconic classics to build new stories. Now, celebrated filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani is the latest to join this wave, reportedly preparing to return with a sequel to his cult hit 3 Idiots.

According to reliable sources, Hirani has completed the script for the sequel to the 2009 blockbuster, which featured Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan and Sharman Joshi in lead roles. The film, known for its heartwarming storytelling, humour, and commentary on the education system, continues to remain one of India’s most beloved cinematic experiences. With such a massive legacy, the sequel is already generating significant buzz even before its official announcement.

However, the challenge ahead is substantial. With more than a decade gone by, several films across languages have explored themes similar to 3 Idiots, making it crucial for Hirani to bring a fresh perspective that appeals to today’s audience. Expectations will be sky-high, and the director will need to match the emotional depth and charm of the original.

Hirani, who followed 3 Idiots with hits like PK and Sanju, saw moderate success with his recent release Dunki. His planned collaboration with Aamir Khan on a Dadasaheb Phalke biopic was stalled, prompting him to revive the long-discussed sequel idea.

With Aamir Khan expected to return, all eyes are now on whether this iconic director–actor duo can recreate the magic once again. The sequel, if executed well, could become one of Bollywood’s most anticipated films of the coming years.