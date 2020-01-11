5 Years Of 'Tevar'

Arjun Kapoor starrer 'Tevar' completes 5 years. Being a remake of Telugu movie 'Okkadu', it has a very intense story. This movie is directed by Amit Ravindernath, it has Sonakshi Sinha as the female lead.

Tevar clocked exactly 5 years as it was released on 9th January, 2015. Arjun was seen as a Kabaddi player and he goes to Mathura as the part of a tournament. There comes the twist where he saves the heroine from the clutches of villain and thus gradually falls into love with her. Later how he saved her from the villain and achieved his goal forms the crux of the story.

Tevar was produced by Boney Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Sunil Lulla, Naresh Agarwal and Sunil Manchanda under Sanjay Kapoor Entertainment Pvt Ltd banner. This movie just went average at the ticket windows but showed off the acting skills of young actor Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor shared a video on this occasion and posted it on his Instagram page… Have a look!





This video has Arjun Kapoor's fight sequence where he is seen smashing goons with his ultimate power…

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is shooting for his latest movie 'Panipat'. This is a periodic movie produced by Sunita Gowarikar and Rohit Shelatkar.