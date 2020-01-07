A Quirky Poster From 'Jawaani Janeman'
Highlights
Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Jawani Janeman' belongs to comedy genre and is raising expectations on it with its quirky posters. Saif Ali Khan will be seen as a 40-year old father and Alaya F will portray the role of his daughter.
Even ace actress Tabu is a part of this movie which is been produced by Jaccky Bhagnani, Deepshika Deshmukh and Jay Shewakramani under Pooja Entertainment, Black Knight Films and Northern Lights Films banners.
A few hours back, the makers have released another poster from this movie… Have a look!
Both the lead characters Saif Ali Khan and Alaya are seen in the image with a funky pose.
This movie is slated to hit the big screens on 31st January, 2020.
8 Jan 2020 1:17 PM GMT