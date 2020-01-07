Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Bollywood

A Quirky Poster From 'Jawaani Janeman'

A Quirky Poster From
Highlights

Saif Ali Khan starrer ‘Jawani Janeman’ belongs to comedy genre and is raising expectations on it with its quirky posters.

Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Jawani Janeman' belongs to comedy genre and is raising expectations on it with its quirky posters. Saif Ali Khan will be seen as a 40-year old father and Alaya F will portray the role of his daughter.

Even ace actress Tabu is a part of this movie which is been produced by Jaccky Bhagnani, Deepshika Deshmukh and Jay Shewakramani under Pooja Entertainment, Black Knight Films and Northern Lights Films banners.

A few hours back, the makers have released another poster from this movie… Have a look!


Both the lead characters Saif Ali Khan and Alaya are seen in the image with a funky pose.

This movie is slated to hit the big screens on 31st January, 2020.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
We aren8 Jan 2020 1:17 PM GMT

We aren't looking for war with USA: Iran Ambassador to India

Iran supreme leader says
Iran supreme leader says 'slap in face' delivered to US
High court gives nod for local bodies polls in Andhra Pradesh
High court gives nod for local bodies polls in Andhra Pradesh
Centre to Supreme Court: Transfer all PILs on CAA to Supreme Court
Centre to Supreme Court: Transfer all PILs on CAA to Supreme
Ukraine plane crashes near Tehran, all 170 on board killed
Ukraine plane crashes near Tehran, all 170 on board killed


Top