Aamir Ali’s adventurous stint in ‘Lootere’ shoot

Actor Aamir Ali, who has been garnering praise for his performance in the recently released streaming series 'Lootere', shared a fascinating anecdote from the show's shoot. The actor revealed that he ended up doing his own stunts in Khayelitsha, South Africa, as his stunt double hesitated to join due to the township's notorious reputation.

In 'Lootere', Aamir portrays the role of an undercover agent on a quest for justice, adding layers of thrill and intensity to the narrative. Recalling the memorable incident from the set, he recounted, "One incident I remember distinctly is when I was doing this action sequence where I am chasing a car in the climax and the action director told me that I’ll have to do the stunt myself. I reminded him about how Khayelitsha is one of the most dangerous places, and he still urged me to do it on my own."





Further elaborating on the unexpected turn of events, Aamir disclosed, "After five days, when we finished the action sequence, I got to know that my stunt double was scared to come to Khayelitsha. That's why I had to do it on my own. So when you see the show, you'll know all that the car sequence is done by me."



Reflecting on the significance of 'Lootere' in his career, Aamir expressed, "I'll always remember this show all my life. From getting the offer to what happened on the shoot, it's been such a great journey. Right from the makers to the technicians, all of us had to go through a lot, from the shooting, from the waiting, to the Covid pandemic - you know, we were stuck there."

Aamir Ali's daring act in taking on the challenges of the shoot adds another layer of admiration for his dedication and commitment to his craft. As 'Lootere' continues to captivate audiences, his behind-the-scenes adventure serves as a testament to the relentless spirit of the entertainment industry.