Aamir Khan's Brother Faissal Khan Says He Can't Afford A Wife Because He Hasn't Made Enough Money

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao divorced a few weeks ago. From then, there are a lot of rumours doing rounds on this couple! Off late, Aamir's brother Faissal Khan spoke to the media and opened up about his life and struggles!



Faissal also divorced his wife a couple of years ago and when asked about remarrying, then he told, "Unfortunately, I have not made enough money to afford a wife and I don't have any girlfriend, because having one is also an expensive affair. A wife is even more expensive. Picture hit ho toh ladki dhoodna shuru karu (I'll look for a girl once my film is declared a hit)."

When asked about advising his brother Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, he said, "(his) marriage didn't work out. So I am no one to comment on anyone's personal life. They know what is best for them."

Speaking about Faissal's work front, he made his come back to Bollywood with the movie Faactory which is his own directorial.

Well, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao jointly released a statement regarding their divorce and said, they will take care of their son Azad. "In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other".

Aamir Khan will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha movie which also stars Tollywood ace actor Naga Chaitanya. Kareena Kapoor Khan is the lead actress of this action thriller!