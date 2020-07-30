Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Drops A Few Work From Home Pics And Makes Netizens Go Crazy

Bollywood ace actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan recently moved into a new apartment to have her own space. As she is always active on social media, Ira keeps on sharing her updates with her fans. From her workout pics to throwback childhood clicks, she treats her fans with candid images every now and then.

Off late, this young and talented theatre artist has shared a few pics on her Instagram account and doled out that she is enjoying the WFH atmosphere… Have a look!

In these pics, Ira is seen full busy with her laptop and sketches… She is cool and dressed up in casual wear. Her cool poses and work from home poses just stole the hearts. She also wrote, "Working from home:

Enthusiastic working.

You start to sprawl.

You get confused.

You get worried.

You start to give up.

You stretch.

You smile.

You pose.

Peace out.

.

.

.

#workfromhome #work #quarantine #whiteboard #makesmehappy and #legit #markers #sprawl #ideation".

Well, a couple of days ago, Ira dropped a chic pic of her and made us fall for her beauty…

In this pic, Ira looked uber-chic in the blue satin slit outfit and posed to cams with those flowy tresses and on-point makeup!!!