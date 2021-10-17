Abhishek Bachchan to feature in a sports drama?

Creative director R Balki shot to fame in Bollywood with movies like "Cheeni Kum," "Paa," and "Shamitaab." As per the latest buzz in Bollywood, it is being heard that the director is teaming up with Abhishek Bachchan for a cricket-based sports drama. Apparently, Jr Bachchan will feature as a left-handed batsman in this movie. It is also heard that both the male and female leads will appear as cricketers in the film. The hunt for the female lead is currently going on.



As per the sources,R Balkihas always been close to the Bachchan Family and over the last few years, has been discussing the possibilities of collaborating with Abhishek Bachchan on a feature film. Things have finally fallen in place as the two have initiated advanced conversations for a cricket-based film.

It is reported that the shoot of this film will commence once Abhishek finishes the works of Amazon Prime Video's Breathe season 3. Balki too will finish work on the post-production of "Chup" which features Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt, and Shreya Dhanwantary in the lead roles.