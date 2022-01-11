Ace Singer Lata Mangeshkar Hospitalised After Testing Positive For Covid-19

The second wave of Covid-19 has made the whole world suffer a lot. Lakhs of cases were reported in a single day and thus even many celebrities also got tested positive along with normal people. All the hospital beds were full and occupied creating a health emergency situation in the country. Now once again the same situation is getting repeated as lakhs of cases are getting reported in a single day. Already celebs like Kareena, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi, Khushi, Satyaraj, Mahesh Babu and a few others got in contact with it. Now, ace singer Lata Mangeshkar is also hospitalised after getting the positive result for Coronavirus.

Lata ji got admitted to Breach Candy hospital, Mumbai and is also shifted to ICU due to her age. Doctors also reported that Lata ji is suffering from pneumonia and is in hospital since Saturday night!

Dr Pratik Samdhani from Breach Candy hospital, who is taking care of Lata ji doled out, "Lata Mangeshkar was admitted on Saturday night and yes she is also suffering from pneumonia."

Even Lata ji's niece Rachna also spoke to the media and said, "She is doing fine; has been kept in ICU only for precautionary reasons considering her age. Please respect our privacy and keep Didi in your prayers".

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar admitted to ICU after testing positive for Covid-19. She has mild symptoms: Her niece Rachna confirms to ANI (file photo) pic.twitter.com/8DR3P0qbIR — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2022

On the other hand, Kollywood's ace actor Satyaraj was also hospitalized due to Covid-19. His son Sibiraj dropped an official tweet mentioning his father's health condition and also confirmed that Satyaraj doesn't have any social media page. Satyaraj is now discharged from the hospital and is recovering at his home.

Appa is not there on ANY social media platform yet..If he does enter,it will be a pre-verified account with a blue tick..So kindly unfollow,block and report any other account that claims to be him..Thank you🙏🏻 #Sathyaraj — Sibi Sathyaraj (@Sibi_Sathyaraj) January 11, 2022

Hey guys..Appa got discharged from the hospital last night and back home..He's totally fine and will resume work after few days of rest..Thank you all for your love and support! 😊🙏🏻 #Sathyaraj — Sibi Sathyaraj (@Sibi_Sathyaraj) January 11, 2022

Hope Lata ji and Satyaraj recovers soon…