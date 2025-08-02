Acting always feels like my first job: Randeep Hooda

Actor and filmmaker Randeep Hooda has opened up about the emotional and psychological challenges that come with his craft. Despite his years in the industry, the actor admits that acting never gets easier and that each role brings with it a renewed sense of fear and uncertainty.

Speaking about his mindset before taking on a new role, Randeep said, “If you're not uncertain and you're not feeling like, ‘Oh my God, this time they’re going to discover that I don’t know anything about acting,’ then you’re not doing it right. That is what keeps me on my toes. It always feels like I’m doing my first job.”

When asked what he finds more powerful — an actor’s spoken lines or the silences in between — Randeep reflected, “Whatever you say are just your thoughts. And most of us try to hide our thoughts or don’t completely say what we mean. Speaking is the last form of any communication between two human beings.”

On the film front, Randeep is set to headline the upcoming war drama Operation Khukri, based on the book Operation Khukri: The Untold Story of the Indian Army’s Bravest Peacekeeping Mission Abroad by Major General Rajpal Punia and Damini Punia. The film will depict the real-life rescue of 233 Indian soldiers held hostage in Sierra Leone in 2000.

Randeep also has a key role in Matchbox, an American action-adventure comedy directed by Sam Hargrave and inspired by the popular toy brand. The film, set for a fall 2026 release, stars John Cena, Jessica Biel, Danai Gurira, and others.

With both national and international projects in the pipeline, Randeep Hooda continues to push boundaries — with the same nervous excitement that marked the beginning of his journey.