After ‘Animal,’ Rabir to playa grey-shaded role in his next
Bollywood maestro Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to weave a romantic drama against the backdrop of war in his upcoming film titled "Love and War." The stellar cast features acting powerhouses Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles, promising an enticing cinematic experience.
Reports from Bollywood media suggest that Ranbir Kapoor will be portraying a grey-shaded character in the film, adding a layer of complexity to the narrative. Bhansali, known for his meticulous casting choices, reportedly selected Ranbir for this role due to his exceptional acting prowess and superstar status. The character offers ample scope for performance, and Ranbir enthusiastically agreed to be a part of the project.
This collaboration marks a reunion for Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali after their previous venture, "Saawariya." Ranbir, who showcased his versatility in a similar role in the film "Animal," is expected to deliver another breathtaking performance in "Love and War."
Scheduled to go on floors at the end of this year, "Love and War" is slated for release during Christmas 2025. As the anticipation builds around this romantic drama set against the backdrop of war, audiences can expect a visual and emotional spectacle crafted by the celebrated director and brought to life by an exceptional ensemble cast.