Ahead Of The Trailer Release, Kriti Sanon And Akshay Kumar Treat With Bachchan Pandey's New Poster

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actors Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon are all set to treat their fans with Bachchan Pandey movie… As the release date is nearing, the trailer will be unveiled tomorrow and before that, to keep up the excitement the makers dropped the new poster from the movie…

Both the lead actors Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon shared the new poster on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Kriti Sanon shared the poster and wrote, "Baghwa ka Bachchhan Paandey,

Aur Mumbai ki Myra!

Ek gangster aur ek aspiring director!

Kya hogi humari story?

#SajidNadiadwala's #BachchhanPaandey, directed by @farhadsamji, Trailer out tomorrow! CAN'T WAIT to share with you guys!"

Well, Akshay Kumar looked deadly in all the rugged avatar while Kriti is seen along with him on a bike aiming the gun!

Akshay also shared the same poster and wrote, "#BachchhanPaandey के नज़र के तीर और @kritisanon की होली पे गोली. Fasten your seatbelts…iss baar kuchh alag hi maza aane wala hai. Trailer out tomorrow!"

This movie has Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. Akshay Kumar will essay the role of a gangster who wants to become an actor and Kriti will portray the role of a journalist who will aim to become a filmmaker. This movie also has Prateik Babbar, Pankaj Tripathi and Arshad Warsi in prominent roles. Being a Farhad Samji directorial, it is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainments banner. This movie will hit the big screens on 18th March, 2022!