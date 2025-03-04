Aishwarya, Abhishek Attend Konark Gowariker’s Star-Studded Wedding

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were among the high-profile guests attending the wedding of director Ashutosh Gowariker’s son, Konark Gowariker, in Mumbai. The couple’s presence at the event drew attention, with images of them surfacing online. Fans reacted positively as the duo was seen together at the celebration.

ISKCON’s Harinam Das shared photos featuring Aishwarya and Abhishek from the wedding ceremony. Abhishek was seen greeting him with folded hands, while Aishwarya engaged in a conversation, smiling warmly. In his social media post, Harinam Das expressed gratitude, writing, “Happy to share the blessings of Vrindavan Dham with two beautiful and humble souls, Abhishek Bachchan @bachchan and Aishwarya Rai @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb. May Krishna’s mercy always be with them!” He also extended an invitation to the couple to visit the upcoming Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir, set to be the tallest temple in the world.

The wedding of Konark Gowariker and Niyati Kanakia took place on March 2 in an intimate yet star-studded ceremony. Niyati is the daughter of real estate businessman Rasesh Babubhai Kanakia, owner of Kanakia Builders, while Konark currently works as an assistant to his filmmaker father.

The high-profile wedding saw several Bollywood celebrities in attendance. Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh were present, marking a Lagaan reunion. Other prominent guests included Kiran Rao, Gayatri Oberoi, Genelia D’Souza, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Sonali Bendre, Pooja Hegde, and Chunky Pandey. Shah Rukh Khan, accompanied by his manager Pooja Dadlani, also attended the festivities.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, known for her collaboration with Ashutosh Gowariker in the 2008 historical drama Jodhaa Akbar, played the titular role of Jodhaa, opposite Hrithik Roshan’s portrayal of Emperor Akbar. Their association added significance to her presence at the director’s son’s wedding.

Amid ongoing speculation about their relationship status, Aishwarya and Abhishek’s joint appearances at public events in recent months have fueled discussions. Last year, rumors regarding a possible separation circulated, but their recent outings suggest otherwise. In December, they were seen together at a high-profile wedding reception, and they also came together for their daughter Aaradhya’s birthday celebration. The couple was additionally spotted supporting Aaradhya at her school’s annual day performance.