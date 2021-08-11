Ajay Devgn Dropped The Promos Of Aerial Battles From Bhuj: The Pride Of India Movie
- Ajay Devgn shared a couple of glimpses and congratulated the VFX team for their tremendous work!
- Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride Of India will be released on Amazon Prime on 13th August, 2021
It is all known that Ajay Devgn's most awaited movie Bhuj: The Pride Of India is all set to release on 13th August, 2021. As the release date is nearing, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in terms of promotions. Well, Ajay Devgn is also staying active on social media and sharing glimpses of the movie to raise the expectations on it.
Off late, he shared a couple of videos on his Twitter page that showcased awesome aerial battles… Take a look!
This video showcased how Indian pilots are seen attacking the Pakistan planes along with protecting themselves from the bombs!
This video showcased Ajay Devgn on the battlefield. He even congratulated the VFX team for their tremendous work and said 3200+ VFX shots made the movie breathtakingly magical!
Just 2 days to go for the movie! This video showcased Sanjay Dutt's heroic battle against the Pakistan army!
Yesterday the makers also treated the fans of this movie dropping Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt's "Rammo Rammo…" song and showed off the beautiful garba moves of this B-Town glam doll!
Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha are seen awesome in their village avatars and raised the expectations with this beautiful song!
The movie is all about rescuing the Bhuj airport from the hands of enemies. 300 local women help the army in doing this heroic act and make their country go proud. Vijay Karnik who was the in-charge of the Bhuj airport (Ajay Devgn) constructs a temporary IAF airbase with the help of these village women and attacks the Pakistan army.
This movie also has Pranita Subhash, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, Mahesh Shetty and Ihana Dhillon in other important roles.
Bhuj: The Pride Of India is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Ginny Khanuja, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Dudhaiya under T-Series, Select Media Holdings LLP banners. This movie will be aired on Disney+ Hotstar on 13th August, 2021.