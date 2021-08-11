Ajay Devgn Dropped The Promos Of Aerial Battles From Bhuj: The Pride Of India Movie

It is all known that Ajay Devgn's most awaited movie Bhuj: The Pride Of India is all set to release on 13th August, 2021. As the release date is nearing, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in terms of promotions. Well, Ajay Devgn is also staying active on social media and sharing glimpses of the movie to raise the expectations on it.



Off late, he shared a couple of videos on his Twitter page that showcased awesome aerial battles… Take a look!

August 13, get ready for aerial battles and dogfights never seen before. The drama of swirling air-to-air combat over Bhuj.#BhujThePrideOfIndia releasing only on @DisneyplusHSVIP #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex pic.twitter.com/0WpmwEC4H5 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 11, 2021

This video showcased how Indian pilots are seen attacking the Pakistan planes along with protecting themselves from the bombs!

Congratulations Team @nyvfxwaala for creating an EPIC Big Screen experience in #BhujThePrideOfIndia. An unbelievable 3200 + shots; Breathtakingly magical👏 Releasing on 13th August only on @DisneyplusHSVIP .#DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex pic.twitter.com/iFElFPGDj9 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 11, 2021

This video showcased Ajay Devgn on the battlefield. He even congratulated the VFX team for their tremendous work and said 3200+ VFX shots made the movie breathtakingly magical!

In 2 days experience the epic war battle never seen before. #Bhuj2DaysToGo#BhujThePrideOfIndia releasing on 13th August only on @DisneyplusHSVIP #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex pic.twitter.com/aJKw2Q9lmk — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 11, 2021

Just 2 days to go for the movie! This video showcased Sanjay Dutt's heroic battle against the Pakistan army!

Yesterday the makers also treated the fans of this movie dropping Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt's "Rammo Rammo…" song and showed off the beautiful garba moves of this B-Town glam doll!

Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha are seen awesome in their village avatars and raised the expectations with this beautiful song!

The movie is all about rescuing the Bhuj airport from the hands of enemies. 300 local women help the army in doing this heroic act and make their country go proud. Vijay Karnik who was the in-charge of the Bhuj airport (Ajay Devgn) constructs a temporary IAF airbase with the help of these village women and attacks the Pakistan army.

This movie also has Pranita Subhash, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, Mahesh Shetty and Ihana Dhillon in other important roles.

Bhuj: The Pride Of India is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Ginny Khanuja, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Dudhaiya under T-Series, Select Media Holdings LLP banners. This movie will be aired on Disney+ Hotstar on 13th August, 2021.