  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Bollywood

Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra's 'Thank God' to release in July next year

Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotras Thank God to release in July next year
x

Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra's 'Thank God' to release in July next year

Highlights

Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer 'Thank God' is all set to release next year.

Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer 'Thank God' is all set to release next year. The movie will see Nora Fatehi in a special appearance and Sri Lankan singer Yohani will be making her Bollywood debut as a singer in this movie. It is a slice-of-life comedy.

Director Indra Kumar is known for popular '90s films like 'Dil', 'Beta', 'Ishq', 'Raja' and others. He is also known for 'Total Dhaamal' in 2019, which also featured Ajay Devgn with others. Now he is working with Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh too for this movie.

'Thank God' is written and directed by Indra Kumar. A T-Series and Maruti International production, the movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari and co-produced by Yash Shah. The film is set to release on July 29, 2022.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X