Ajay Looked Terrific In The First Look Of 'Bhuj The Pride Of India'

Ajay Devgn is full on josh and the New Year 2020 is making all his fans happier as a couple of big movies are going to hit the screens in this year.

Ajay's upcoming periodic drama 'Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior' is ready to hit the screens and before the release of this movie itself, the first look poster of his next movie is dropped on the internet.

Ajay will be seen as Indian Air Force(IAF) Pilot in his upcoming movie 'Bhuj – The Pride Of India'. The movie director Abhishek Dudhaiya shared it on his Twitter account.

It's a privilege to present @ajaydevgn sir's first look as Sq. Ld. Vijay Karnik from my upcoming directorial film #BhujThePrideOfIndia . #14Aug2020. pic.twitter.com/5pZiORdXjs — Abhishekdudhaiya (@AbhishekDudhai6) January 1, 2020

Ajay is seen a serious look with the background of a plane. He will play the role of IAF pilot Vijay Karnik in this upcoming war-action drama. The movie is based on the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971 and then IAF squadron leader Vijay Karnik and in-charge of Bhuj airport. This guy has changed the whole war sequence by re-constructing the IAF airbase with the help of 300 local women and proved that Indians can do an impossible thing as well. How did Vijay make it possible and how did he rule out Pakistan from attacking the airbase forms the crux of the story.

This movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar Ginny Khanuja, Vajir Singh Abhishek Dudhaiya and Kumar Mangat Pathak under T-Series, Select Media Holdings banners. This movie also holds the star cast of Rana Daggubati, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutta and Ammy Virk.

We all need to wait till 14th August, 2020 to witness this war drama on the big screens.