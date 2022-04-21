Akshay Drops A 'Sorry Note' And Steps Down As The Brand Ambassador Of Popular Elaichi Brand

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Akshay Kumar is always a busy bee having a handful of movies and endorsements. He is all ready to entertain the movie buffs and his fans with Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu movies this year. Well, for the past few months he received backlash for endorsing a popular elaichi brand that also makes tobacco. Off late, Akshay stepped down as the brand ambassador of that brand and also dropped a 'Sorry' note on his Instagram page. He also pledged to donate the fee to a noble cause.



This post reads, "I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes."

Well, Akshay Kumar is also busy with other 4-5 movies in the hand… He is also part of Prithviraj, Mission Cinderella, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan OMG – Oh My God 2, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Gorkha movies.