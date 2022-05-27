Akshay Kumar And Manushi's 'Prithviraj' Title Is Changed To 'Samrat Prithviraj'

It is all known that Bollywood ace actor Akshay Kumar and Manushi's Prithviraj movie is all set to release in a few days. Thus, the makers are creating noise on social media with their digital promotions. Off late, they changed the title of the movie and renamed it as 'Samrat Prithviraj'… Producers shared this news to all the netizens through social media page and released an official statement…

It reads, "As per the multiple rounds of discussions between us and to peacefully and amicably resolve the raised grievance, we will change the title of the Film to "Samrat Prithviraj". We are highly appreciative of the mutual agreement reached between us that you have no further objections with regards to our Film and that all other points raised by you earlier are no longer a point of contention between us. We thank Shri Rajput Karni Sena and its members for understanding our good intentions pertaining to the depiction of the great warrior in the Film."

































































Taran Adarsh also confirmed the news through his Twitter page…

He shared the new poster of the movie and wrote, "'PRITHVIRAJ' TITLE CHANGED TO 'SAMRAT PRITHVIRAJ'... #YRF has changed the title of #Prithviraj to #SamratPrithviraj... Arrives in *cinemas* next Friday."

Even today being Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan birth anniversary, the makers dropped a heartfelt note…

सम्राट पृथ्वीराज चौहान की वीरता और साहस को हमारा नमन | Remembering the bravery and courage of the great Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan, on his birth anniversary! pic.twitter.com/x4gps8W1Hr — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) May 27, 2022

Sharing the heartfelt note, they also wrote, "सम्राट पृथ्वीराज चौहान की वीरता और साहस को हमारा नमन | Remembering the bravery and courage of the great Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan, on his birth anniversary!"This is a funny interview of Akshay Kumar and Kapil Sharma… Sharing it in his Instagram page, he wrote, "Banter before breakfast or after dinner. Watch @kapilsharma and I working out at 4 AM! Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate it only at a theatre near you on 3rd June!"

Speaking about the Prithviraj movie, Akshay Kumar will essay the titular role and Manushi Chillar will be seen as his wife Sanyogita. This movie is being directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. This movie has an ensemble cast of Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij and Lalit Tiwari.

This movie will hit the theatres on 3rd June, 2022 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages!