Akshay Kumar Pens Down A Heartfelt Message On His Son Aarav’s 18th Birthday

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna celebrated their son Aarav's 18th birthday. Off late, Twinkle Khanna took to her Instagram and dropped a beautiful note and showered all her love on Aarav through the heartfelt note. Now, Akshay has also done the same thing by wishing his son with much love. He also dropped a throwback pic and dropped a sweet post on his Instagram page.





In this post, both Akshay and Aarav are seen drenched in colours and are happily enjoying the 'Holi' festival. Akshay posed to cams holding his little one. But now Aarav is all grown up and celebrated his 18th birthday. Akshay also penned a few lovely words about his son beside this candid click. "Can't believe this day has come 🙈 Happy 18th Birthday to My Boy!! Big or small I will carry you in my arms until it's time for you to carry me 🤗 Now you're taller than me, more handsome than me, with a Heart 10 x the size of mine. The world can only benefit from you being in it.

All my love, hugs & prayers, your loving father ❤️".

Through this post, Akshay showered all his love on Aarav and doled out that, he has grown bigger, taller and handsome than him along with wishing him wholeheartedly.

Coming to Akshay's work front, he is the busiest Bollywood actor… He will always have 4-5 projects in hand. Presently he will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' movie which is a cop drama. Katrina Kaif will be seen as the lead actress in this Karan Johar bankrolled movie. Along with this movie, Akshay will also be seen as the lead actor in Laxxmi Bomb in which he will essay a transgender character. Next, in the line is Atrangi Re which is a Anand L Rai directorial having Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in the lead roles. Finally, 'Bell Bottom' movie will make us witness the story of a true hero. This movie is directed by Ranjit M Tiwari and has Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta as the lead ladies.