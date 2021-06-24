Akshay Kumar Unveils The First Look Poster Of Filhaal 2 Song

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon teamed up for the Filhaal music album. Even the first part of the album which was released in 2019 was an instant hit and topped the music charts with its melodious and romantic songs.

Off late, the makers of this music album are all set to release the second part of this music album which is titled as Filhaal 2. Akshay Kumar shared the first poster of the sequel on his Instagram and treated his fans with a fresh look.

Along with sharing the poster, Akshay also wrote, "And the pain continues… If Filhall touched your heart, Filhaal 2 - Mohabbat will touch your soul. Here's the first look. Stay tuned, teaser releasing on 30th June!"

In this poster, Akshay and Nupur are seen enjoying a bike ride. Nupur looked classy wearing a violet salwar which is enhanced with floral print. On the other hand, the Khiladi actor looked handsome sporting in a black jacket and cool sunnies. The background of some temples also upped the expectations on the album. As Akshay wrote, the pain continues, there will be a tragic touch to the album too.



Even Nupur also shared the first look poster on her Instagram

She wrote, "Woh Kehte hain ki bohot bohot bohot intezaar ka phal FILHAAL 2 hota hai !! Taiyaar ho jayiye humse 𝑴𝒐𝒉𝒂𝒃𝒃𝒂𝒕 karne ke liye !! And the pain continues…".

The lyrics for Filhaal and Filhaal 2 penned by renowned Punjabi lyricist Jaani while we all need to wait for 30th June to witness the teaser of this music album.



