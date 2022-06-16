Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan Is All Set To Clash With Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha…

Bollywood's ace actor Akshay Kumar is all busy with a handful of movies. Right from Soorarai Potru remake to Selfiee, he is having 5-6 interesting movies in his kitty. Off late, he entertained the audience with Prithviraj film but it bagged only an average talk. But now, he is all set to showcase the love between the brothers and sisters with his upcoming movie Raksha Bandhan. A few hours ago, the makers unveiled the release date of this movie and treated the fans!



Akshay also shared the release date promo on his Instagram page and unveiled the release date to all his fans… Take a look!

Along with dropping the video, he also wrote, "Bringing you all a story of the purest form of bond that will remind you of yours! #RakshaBandhan releasing in cinemas on 11th August, 2022. #ReturnToFeelings #RakshaBandhan11August".

The promo is so beautiful and promised to "Return To Feelings" on the auspicious day of Raksha Bandhan which falls on 11th August, 2022! Coming to the plot of the movie, it showcases the love, bonding and attachment of a brother and sisters. Akshay Kumar will essay the role of brother and Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth will be seen as his sisters.

Raksha Bandhan movie is being directed by Anand L Rai and is produced the filmmaker and Alka under the Zee Studios, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films banners. This movie has Bhumi Pednekar as the lead actress and it will be her union with Akshay after Toilet: Ek Prem Katha movie.

Well, there is another big news… As the movie is all set to release on Raksha Bandhan which falls on 11th August, 2022, it is all set to lock the horns with Aamir Khan's most-awaited movie Laal Singh Chaddha… It is also one of the biggest movies of Bollywood and showcased the Mr. Perfectionist in a complete different avatar!

Speaking about the Laal Singh Chaddha movie, it is a complete comedy-drama which is directed by Advait Chandan and is produced by Aamir Khan and his dear wife Kiran Rao under Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures banners. This movie is a remake of the 1994 American film 'Forrest Gump' which is made basing Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. It will be the third collaboration of Kareena and Aamir Khan. Tollywood's ace actor Naga Chaitanya is essaying the role of Aamir Khan's best friend in this movie and will be seen as 'Bubba'. Coming to Mona Singh, she will be seen as Aamir Khan's mother. Well, Laal Singh Chaddha movie will revolve around the lead actor Aamir Khan who is great at understanding human emotions in this movie.