Akshay Oberoi teams up with Jackie Shroff for an action thriller
Actor Akshay Oberoi and veteran star Jackie Shroff have teamed up for an adrenaline-pumping action thriller, directed by Shravan Tiwari, who made ‘Aazam’ starring Jimmy Shergill. Drawing inspiration from a true story, the upcoming action thriller boasts an intriguing plot that weaves together suspense, drama, and heart-pounding action.
Akshay said: "I am playing the third most wanted person globally, I find myself in the exhilarating company of Jackie dada, a childhood idol now elevated to an even higher pedestal after our meeting.”
“Under the visionary direction of the talented Shravan Tiwari, who astounded audiences with 'Aazam' featuring Jimmy Shergill, our untitled film guarantees an electrifying cinematic voyage, one that will have viewers perched at the edge of their seats."
Currently, Akshay and Jackie are immersed in the shooting of this exhilarating project, working diligently to bring their characters to life. Akshay Oberoi will next be seen in the film 'Fighter', which features an ensemble star cast including Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor.