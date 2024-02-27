Alia Bhatt Rocks a Simple and Elegant Ethnic Look in Off-White Suit

lywood actress Alia Bhatt is known for her amazing fashion sense, and she did it again recently! This time, she wore a beautiful off-white silk suit for filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday party. The outfit is perfect for bridesmaids or anyone who wants a stylish and comfortable ethnic look.

The suit is from the brand Raw Mango and features a long, flowing kurta with embroidery in gold and brown. It has a round neckline, quarter-length sleeves, and a cinched waist. The kurta comes with matching palazzo pants and a sheer dupatta (scarf) that has gold polka dots and border









Alia kept the accessories simple with statement rings, small earrings, and gold platform heels. She styled her hair straight with a centre part and went for a natural makeup look with soft colours.

Here's what makes this look special

Comfortable and stylish: The loose-fitting kurta and pants are perfect for a day event and allow for easy movement.

Minimalist glam: The minimal makeup and simple jewellery let the outfit be the star of the show.

Versatile look: This outfit can be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion.

If you're looking for an elegant and fuss-free ethnic outfit, Alia Bhatt's look is a great source of inspiration!