Live
- Congress MLA voices concerns over developmental works
- Delhi HC orders inclusion of Delhi Chess Association representatives in AICF voter list
- Byju's saga: Investors, edtech company battle it out at NCLT
- Renowned environmentalist K M Chinnappa dies at 84
- MWC 2024: Harvard Labs' Polar ID: A Game-Changer in Smartphone Security
- Is Rashmika Mandanna Confirming Her Marriage with Vijay Deverakonda? Fans Speculate After Viral Post.
- Rajeshwar Rajesh addressed awareness meeting
- Tamirisa Ramacharyulu statue unveiled
- Delhi HC laments concealment of income in matrimonial cases, upholds maintenance order
- Yakshagana commemorative postage stamp unveiled
Just In
Alia Bhatt Rocks a Simple and Elegant Ethnic Look in Off-White Suit
Alia Bhatt attended a party in a beautiful off-white silk kurta-pant set with minimal makeup. The flowy outfit with intricate embroidery is perfect for bridesmaids and anyone wanting a stylish yet comfortable ethnic look.
lywood actress Alia Bhatt is known for her amazing fashion sense, and she did it again recently! This time, she wore a beautiful off-white silk suit for filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday party. The outfit is perfect for bridesmaids or anyone who wants a stylish and comfortable ethnic look.
The suit is from the brand Raw Mango and features a long, flowing kurta with embroidery in gold and brown. It has a round neckline, quarter-length sleeves, and a cinched waist. The kurta comes with matching palazzo pants and a sheer dupatta (scarf) that has gold polka dots and border
Alia kept the accessories simple with statement rings, small earrings, and gold platform heels. She styled her hair straight with a centre part and went for a natural makeup look with soft colours.
Here's what makes this look special
Comfortable and stylish: The loose-fitting kurta and pants are perfect for a day event and allow for easy movement.
Minimalist glam: The minimal makeup and simple jewellery let the outfit be the star of the show.
Versatile look: This outfit can be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion.
If you're looking for an elegant and fuss-free ethnic outfit, Alia Bhatt's look is a great source of inspiration!