Alia Bhatt Shared The New Poster From Darlings Movie After Treating With The Teaser

Bollywood's cute actress Alia Bhatt is all in the best phase of her career… She will next be seen in Karan Johar's Brahmastra and Netflix original movie 'Darlings'. As promised the makers dropped the teaser of this movie a couple of hours ago and showcased a glimpse of the complicated story. Off late, Alia shared a new poster from this movie and once again created noise on social media…

Alia Bhatt shared the new poster and the teaser of the Darlings movie on her Instagram page and treated all her fans… Take a look!

In the new poster, Alia is seen having a cup of tea along with Shefali Shah while Vijay Varma is seen tied up to a chair. The ladies are seen enjoying the carom game while Roshan is seen peeping posing from behind the wall.

In the first poster, Alia is seen holding an injection whereas Vijay is seen tied up to its end. Going with the teaser, it opens up with Alia narrating a story of a scorpion and frog. On the other hand, Alia and Vijay are shown as a couple and like any other Jodi, they fight, romance and love each other a lot. But with the entry of Roshan's character, the plot turns interesting as the men fight with each other and start their cold war. While the mother and daughter duo reach the Police station and confuse the officer with their story. It seems they involve in a murder and they don't look as straight-forward as they look!

Being a black comedy movie, there are many expectations on it. This Force 2 writer Jasmeet K. Reen directorial is Alia Bhatt's first production venture under the Eternal Sunshine Productions banner. It is also co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and will premier only on Netflix from 5th August, 2022!

Speaking about another movie of Alia Bhatt, she will be seen in the Brahmastra movie along with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. It is termed as a 'romantic-fairy tale in a supernatural format'. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva will be released on 9th September, 2022 in theatres worldwide and will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages! It has an ensemble cast of Ranbir, Alia, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni!