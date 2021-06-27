Alia Bhatt Wraps Up Gangubai Kathiawadi Shoot And Drops A Long Note Thanking Sanjay Leela Bhansali

And finally, it's a wrap to Gangubai Kathiawadi! Yes, after witnessing two deadly phases of Covid-19 and two cyclones, the shooting of this movie got completed and on this special occasion, Alia shared a couple of BTS pics from the shooting spot and thanked director Sanjay Leela Bhansali with all her lovely note!



As it is all known glam doll Alia Bhatt is essaying the titular role in this movie, she will showcase the life story of Gangubai who was the queen of Kamathipura.

Along with sharing three beautiful BTS pics from the sets of Gangubai Kathiawadi movie, Alia also wrote, "We started shooting Gangubai on the 8th of December 2019 .. and we wrapped the film now 2 years later!



This film and set has been through two lockdowns.. two cyclones.. director and actor getting covid during the making!!! the troubles the set has faced is another film all together!

But through all that and more.. what I take away is the gigantic life changing experience!

Being directed by sir has been a dream all my life, but I don't think anything would have prepared me for the journey I was on for these two years.. I walk out of this set a diff person today!

I love you sir! Thank you for being you .. there is truly NO ONE like you.

When a film ends a part of you ends with it! Today I've lost a part of me.. Gangu I love you! You will be missed♥".

In the first pic, both the lead actress Alia and director Sanjay are seen sharing a warm hug. The second one is a BTS pic while the third one is a complete group pic that showcases all the crew of Gangubai under one frame.



This post garnered millions of views within a short span of time and Soha Ali Khan and Soni Razdan dropped heartfelt messages in the comments section.



Soha Ali Khan: "Wishing the All the very BEST ❤️... No doubt you'll shine n win hearts with another stellar performance."



Soni Razdan: "Ufff. This brought tears to my eyes ... what a journey this must have been. P.S - special mention to my crew - my family and friends for these two years! without you nothing would have been possible! Love you guys!!!"



Alia Bhatt is going to portray the role of Gagubai who was a mafia queen and matriarch in the late 1960s. Going with the plot, Gangubai was pushed into prostitution at a very young age by her boyfriend and then gradually she turned out into powerful women who had connections with the underworld too. Along with being the owner of a brothel house, she also peddled drugs. But this was only one side of the coin, the other side shows off her soft corner towards women who were pushed into prostitution like her. She used to take care of them just like their mother and this made her the queen of Kamathipura.



This movie is produced by Jayantilal Gada and Sanjay Leela Bhansali under Pen India Limited and Bhansali Productions banners. It also has Shantanu Maheshwari as Ramnik Lal, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Ajay Devgn in a cameo appearance as Karim Lala, Emraan Hashmi in a cameo appearance and Huma Qureshi in an item number.



The shooting of the movie kick-started on 8th December, 2019 and finally got wrapped 2 years later! Hope the movie gets released on the announced release date 30th July, 2021.