Alia Bhatt To Be A Part Of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Next Project

This Christmas brought Alia Bhatt a surprising gift. Santa gifted her wonderful opportunity to work with ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali who is known for his grandeur and royal subjects. Definitely, this movie is Alia's larger than life project and not less than any dream project.

Alia is going to be a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. This movie is a biopic of 'Madam of Kamathipura', Gagubai Kathiawadi. She was once the 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai', brothel owner and matriarch.

This 'Raazi' lead lady announced the news through her twitter handle and also mentioned the release date as 11th September 2020. The shooting of this movie commenced on Friday and is slated to hit the screens on the occasion EID 2020.

According to history, Gangubai was forced into prostitution by her boyfriend at a very young age and then gradually turned out into powerful women who had connections with underworld too. Along with being the owner of a brothel house, she also peddled drugs. But this was only one side of the coin, the other side shows off her soft corner towards women who were pushed into prostitution like her. She used to take care of them just like their mother and this made her the queen of Kamathipura.

It is the story of 60s… So, we need to wait and watch how our dear cutie pie Alia Bhatt mesmerizes us on the big screens. She needs to completely transform her look in order to best fit the bill.

2020 is going to be Alia's year… Both grandeur projects 'RRR' and 'Gangubai' are going make us witness the ultimate acting skills of this cute Bollywood lass.