Amitabh Bachchan Announces His New Movie ‘Section 84’

Bollywood's legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is still in the best phase of his career even at the age of 84. He is lined-up with interesting movies and off late, announced the new movie 'Section 84'. It is being directed by ace filmmaker Ribhu Dasgupta. It will be the third collaboration of the lead actor and filmmaker after Yudh and Teen movies. The makers dropped the motion announcement poster of this new movie on social media!

Even Amitabh Bachchan and Ribhu also shared the announcement poster on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Amitabh Bachchan

Along with sharing the motion poster, Big B also wrote, "a delight once again to be in the company of distinguished creative minds for this new venture , and the challenge it provokes, for me.. #Section84 @ribhu_dasgupta @reliance.entertainment @filmhangar #SaraswatiEntertainment @officialjiostudios".

Even Taran Adarsh also confirmed this news and wrote, "AMITABH BACHCHAN TO HEADLINE COURTROOM DRAMA 'SECTION 84'… #AmitabhBachchan will head the cast of #Section84… The film will mark the third collaboration of the veteran actor and director #RibhuDasgupta, after TV mini-series #Yudh [2014] and #Te3n [2016]. #Section84 is presented by #RelianceEntertainment in association with #JioStudios and produced by Reliance Entertainment, Film Hangar and Saraswati Entertainment P Ltd."

Even director Ribhu also spoke to the media and said, "I feel happy, blessed, and honoured to collaborate with Sir again. Looking forward to it."

Producer, Reliance Entertainment, Vivek B. Agrawal, says, "It's an honour to have Mr. Bachchan on board in our next film and I'm thrilled to be starting this adventure with him and Ribhu in Section 84."

Even Sameer Chopra, VP Marketing, Reliance Entertainment, also spoke on this special occasion and said, "We are absolutely delighted to start work on Section 84. Mr. Bachchan's unparalleled superstardom paired with Ribhu's amazing story telling craft would make Section 84 an incredible watch for audiences worldwide."

Section 84 movie will be directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and will be produced by Reliance Entertainment in association with Jio Studios, Film Hangar and Saraswati Entertainment Pvt. Ltd banners.