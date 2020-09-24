Amy Jackson Drops An Awesome Video Of Her Son Andreas Jax Panayiotou's First Birthday Celebrations

Bollywood actress Amy Jackson shared a glimpse of her son Andreas Jax's first birthday celebrations and made us witness the magical and endearing tale of the gala party… Amy turned the day special for her little son and awed us with her 'Jungle' theme. Well, the Jax's birthday was on 17th September, 2020 but Amy took to her Instagram a couple of hours back and shared a small snippet of the gala birthday party…

Those beautifully decorated balloons, Jax's happy moments and 'Jungle' themed cake amidst the lush green background just spellbound us. Both Amy and her fiance George Panayiotou celebrated their son's birthday with much joy and turned the day memorable for their little one.



Amy also wrote, "My beautiful baby boy's special day…" and showered all her love on her little munchkin!!!



Amy gave birth her little Andreas on 17thy September, 2019… Amy and her fiancé George Panayiotou were supposed to get hitched in early 2020 but due to Covid-19 pandemic, they postponed their wedding plans.

Well, Amy announced her engagement news with George to her fans on 1st January, 2019 and flaunted her engagement ring…

