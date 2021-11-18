Angad Bedi And Neha Dhupia Wish Their Little Mehr With Lovely Posts On Her Birthday

Today is a special day for Bollywood power couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. Their little one Mehr Dhupia is celebrating her 3rd birthday today and turned a year older. The dotting parents showered love on their dear angel by dropping lovely posts on their Instagram posts.

Angad Bedi

He shared a beautiful video with his daughter Mehr and wrote, "You make me want to be a better person each day. My love for you i cannot express.. my heart is filled with gratitude thank you to the almighty.. to the universe and your lovely mother for bringing you into this world. And you choosing us as your parents. I love you my lifeline Mehr. Spread your laughter wherever you go. Waheguru bless you now and forever. MEHR #happybirthday @mehrdhupiabedi @nehadhupia".

Through this post, Angad Bedi showered all his love on his little one Mehr. He is seen playing with his daughter having fun on the bed! This post garnered millions of views and Bollywood celebs like Saba Ali Khan, Sophie Choudry, Navya Nanda, Yasmeen Karachiwala and a few others wished Mehr through the comments section!

Even Neha Dhupia also showered all her love on her first child Mehr through a wonderful post… Take a look!

Neha Dhupia flaunted her baby bump in this throwback pic and was happily posing with her little daughter Mehr. She also wished the little one jotting down, "At 11.25 am, three years ago on this day … my heart started beating outside my body …our baby girl you taught us what love is happy birthday our little unicorn mama has fallen short of words … ( which never happens) @prasadnaaik thank you for capturing all 3 of us ….".

Even this post garnered millions of views and Bollywood celebs like Anita H Reddy, Saba Ali Khan, Sophie Choudry, Tahira Kashyap, Sania Mirza and Few others wished little Mehr. Neha also thanked the photographer Prasad for capturing the wonderful pic.

Well, Angad and Neha are blessed with their second child, a baby boy on 3rd October 2021. They got hitched in May 2018 and this couple was blessed with a daughter 'Mehr' in November 2018.