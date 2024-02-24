Live
Just In
Anil Kapoor takes a trip down memory lane; remembers ‘Eeshwar’ on its 35th Anniversary
Journeying back in time, seasoned actor Anil Kapoor took to Instagram on Saturday to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the 1989 film 'Eeshwar', directed by K. Vishwanath.
'Eeshwar' is a Hindi adaptation of the 1986 Telugu film 'Swathi Muthyam', starring Kamal Haasan and Radhika in the original version. In the Hindi rendition, Anil Kapoor portrays the character Ishwarchand Vishnuchand Brahmanand Verma, while actress Vijayashanti takes on the role of Lalita.
Anil Kapoor shared the film's poster and a romantic still on his Instagram Stories, captioning it with "35 years of Eeshwar."
The film narrates the tale of a young man grappling with various challenges and hardships in life. It was also remade in Kannada as 'Swathi Muthu'. Anil Kapoor, known for his versatile roles, was last seen in 'Fighter' and 'Animal'. He is set to appear in the upcoming film 'House Owner'.