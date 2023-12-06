Live
Ankita Lokhande on SSR: ‘Jab wo gaya tha na, uski diary mere paas thi’
He had a bucket list. He fulfilled all his dreams. Jab wo gaya tha na, uski diary mere paas thi. He had written everything that he wanted to achieve in his life. He achieved everything,”
Mumbai: Actress Ankita Lokhande was once again seen remembering Sushant Singh Rajput on ‘Bigg Boss 17’ and said that the late star used to maintain a diary where he would write about his dreams, and when he passed away she had the diary with her.
While talking to Isha Malviya and Anurag Kumar, Ankita recalled the premiere night of Sushant’s debut film ‘Kai Po Che’, which was released in 2013.
“I got emotional after watching him on the big screen at the premiere of Kai Po Che. I can’t forget the moment as I cried a lot. He was very talented and hardworking,” she said.
An emotional Ankita then spoke about the diary and said that he had a bucket list.
“He had a bucket list. He fulfilled all his dreams. Jab wo gaya tha na, uski diary mere paas thi. He had written everything that he wanted to achieve in his life. He achieved everything,” said Ankita, who started dating Sushant on the sets of ‘Pavitra Rishta’.
“It is indeed a big achievement for a person who had no connection with the film industry whatsoever,” added the actress, who is now married to Vicky Jain.