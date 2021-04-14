Anniyan Remake: Director Shankar And Ranveer Singh Share A Couple Of Pics On Social Media

It is all known that the Indian Film Industry's one of the finest filmmaker Shankar is all set to team up with Bollywood's energetic star Ranveer Singh. These both came together for the remake of Kollywood's biggest hit movie 'Anniyan'. The duo announced this great news in the morning itself sharing a wowsome pic on their Twitter handle. Off late, Shankar and Ranveer once again created a buzz on social media dropping a couple of cool pics.

Ranveer Singh

In these pics, we can see both Shankar and Ranveer discussing about their project. In the first pic, Shankar is seen sitting on a sofa while Ranveer is busy in listening to him. The second one shows, both of them sitting on the steps and are busy in sharing their thoughts. While the third one shows both of them once again lost in having some serious chat.

Ranveer is all happy to work with Shankar and along with sharing these pics, he also wrote, "What an honour.... to be under the tutelage of one of the finest minds in cinema.... 🎥 🎞 🙏🏽🧿 @shanmughamshankar".

While Shankar also shared the same pics on his Instagram page and praised Ranveer…

He wrote, "He is a maverick and charismatic showman no one else can play! Welcome aboard, @ranveersingh Can't wait for this magnificent journey to begin mid 2022."

According to this post, the shooting of Anniyanremake will begin in the mid of 2022 and thus we need to wait for another 2 years to watch the movie on the big screens.

Well, here is the official tweet shared by director Shankar sharing the biggest news of the remake of Anniyanmovie.

Shankar

This image showcases the three legends of this movie, lead actor Ranveer Singh, director Shankar and producer Jayantilal Gada. All three of them twinned in black outfits and looked suave with all smiles. Shankar sat in the middle on a sofa while Ranveer and Jayantilal ji stood to his sides.

Shankar also jotted down, "In this moment, no one will be happier than me, bringing back the larger than life cinematic experience with @RanveerOfficial in the official adaptation of cult blockbuster Anniyan.

@jayantilalgada @PenMovies".

Anniyan movie has created records with its unique content and stood as one of the biggest hits of Kollywood. Vikram did his best on the screens and was seen in three different roles. One as a lover boy, the second as a psycho who takes tolls on the criminals and the third one as the lawyer.