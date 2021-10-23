Antim: Salman Khan Is Introduced As A Sikh Cop Rajveer

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Salman Khan and his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma are sharing the screen space for Antim: The Final Truth movie. As the release date is nearing, the makers are creating noise with their digital promotions on social media. Off late, they released the motion poster of Salman Khan's character and treated their fans…



Salman Khan shared the motion poster on his Instagram page and looked awesome in the cop role!

This motion poster introduced Salman Khan as a Sikh cop Rajveer. He looked terrific with an intense face and featured in a turban avatar. He also appeared to be injured as a bloodstain was seen on his face. Along with sharing the motion poster, he also wrote, "Enjoy #Antim releasing on 26th Nov in theaters near you... #SalmanAsRajveer".

Salman Khan will essay the role of a Sikh cop in this action entertainer while his brother-in-law, Aayush Shama will be seen as a deadly gangster. He will essay the role of 'Ruhaliya' and will appear fearless on the big screens. Being an action thriller, this flick will have Salman Khan as the lead actor and Aayush will portray the antagonist role.

'Antim: The Final Truth' movie is being directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and bankrolled by Salman Khan under Salman Khan Films banner. It is being made taking the inspiration from Pravin Tarde's 2018 successful Marathi flick 'Mulshi Pattern'. It also has Pragya Jaiswal, Jisshu Sengupta and Nikitin Dheer in other important roles while Varun Dhawan will appear in a cameo role. As the shooting of this movie was wrapped up in July, 2021 and now, the release date is announced!

Antim movie will be released on 26th November, 2021 in the theatres and will lock horns with John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2.